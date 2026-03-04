The 10th-seeded Stetson Hatters battle the seven-seeded Eastern Kentucky Colonels in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. Stetson is coming off a 78-63 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, while Eastern Kentucky dropped an 80-77 decision against Lipscomb that same day. The Hatters (11-20, 7-11 ASUN), who have lost three of their last four games, lost to Central Arkansas in the first round of last year's ASUN Tournament. The Colonels (11-20, 7-11 ASUN), who have lost two in a row, lost to Jacksonville in the quarterfinals of last year's ASUN Tournament.

Tipoff from UNF Arena, starting at 5 p.m. ET. EKU won the only regular-season matchup between the two teams by a score of 100-88 on February 7th. Eastern Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Stetson vs. Eastern Kentucky odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.5.

Stetson vs. Eastern Kentucky spread: Eastern Kentucky -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Stetson vs. Eastern Kentucky over/under: 156.5 points Stetson vs. Eastern Kentucky money line: Eastern Kentucky -207. Stetson +171

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (156.5 points). The total has gone Under in two of Stetson's last three games. Eastern Kentucky's most recent game also came Under the total. The Over has hit in five of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, which includes one push. Stetson is 5-1 ATS in the last six games, while Eastern Kentucky is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

The model projects the Hatters to have three players score 14.3 points or more, including Jamie Phillips Jr., projected to score 15.5 points. The Colonels are projected to have four players score 10.4 points or more, led by Montavious Myrick, who is projected to score 13.3 points. The model is projecting 156 combined points as the Under clears in 51% of simulations.

