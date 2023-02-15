Who's Playing
Florida Gulf Coast @ Stetson
Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 16-11; Stetson 14-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Stetson Hatters are heading back home. The Hatters and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Edmunds Center. Stetson has some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
This past Saturday, Stetson lost to the North Florida Ospreys on the road by a decisive 92-81 margin.
Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast strolled past the Jacksonville Dolphins with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 62-51.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Stetson is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Florida Gulf Coast's victory lifted them to 16-11 while Stetson's defeat dropped them down to 14-11. We'll see if Florida Gulf Coast can repeat their recent success or if the Hatters bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hatters are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida Gulf Coast have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Stetson.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 89 vs. Stetson 82
- Jan 18, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 93 vs. Stetson 91
- Jan 30, 2021 - Stetson 77 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 66
- Jan 29, 2021 - Florida Gulf Coast 64 vs. Stetson 63
- Feb 06, 2020 - Stetson 65 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Florida Gulf Coast 66 vs. Stetson 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - Stetson 67 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 55
- Jan 21, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 87 vs. Stetson 65
- Feb 22, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 76 vs. Stetson 60
- Jan 06, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 90 vs. Stetson 52
- Feb 27, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 87 vs. Stetson 57
- Feb 23, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 80 vs. Stetson 70
- Jan 07, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 89 vs. Stetson 88
- Mar 06, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 80 vs. Stetson 78
- Feb 25, 2016 - Stetson 80 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 73
- Jan 09, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 82 vs. Stetson 53