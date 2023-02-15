Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Stetson

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 16-11; Stetson 14-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Stetson Hatters are heading back home. The Hatters and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Edmunds Center. Stetson has some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

This past Saturday, Stetson lost to the North Florida Ospreys on the road by a decisive 92-81 margin.

Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast strolled past the Jacksonville Dolphins with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 62-51.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Stetson is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Florida Gulf Coast's victory lifted them to 16-11 while Stetson's defeat dropped them down to 14-11. We'll see if Florida Gulf Coast can repeat their recent success or if the Hatters bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hatters are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Stetson.