Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Stetson

Current Records: Jacksonville 8-5; Stetson 7-6

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins are 12-2 against the Stetson Hatters since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Jacksonville and Stetson will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Edmunds Center. The Dolphins won both of their matches against Stetson last season (57-50 and 67-45) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Jacksonville proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville captured a comfortable 62-46 win.

Meanwhile, the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Hatters proved too difficult a challenge. Stetson managed a 68-62 victory over the Ospreys.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dolphins are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Jacksonville is now 8-5 while Stetson sits at 7-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Jacksonville is 25th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Dolphins, Stetson ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Stetson.