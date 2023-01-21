Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Stetson

Current Records: Jacksonville State 8-12; Stetson 10-8

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Stetson Hatters and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Edmunds Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Stetson entered their contest against the Kennesaw State Owls on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Hatters were just a bucket short of a win and fell 82-81 to Kennesaw State. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Stetson, who fell 75-71 when the teams previously met last February.

Speaking of close games: Jacksonville State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 55-51 to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stetson won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.