Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Stetson

Regular Season Records: Lipscomb 19-12; Stetson 17-12

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons and the Stetson Hatters are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Edmunds Center in the second round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney. Lipscomb should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hatters will be looking to right the ship.

The Bisons are hoping for another win. They walked away with a 98-91 win over Stetson this past Friday.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Lipscomb ranks 30th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. Less enviably, Stetson has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 52nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lipscomb have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Stetson.

  • Feb 24, 2023 - Lipscomb 98 vs. Stetson 91
  • Dec 30, 2022 - Stetson 86 vs. Lipscomb 80
  • Feb 03, 2022 - Stetson 77 vs. Lipscomb 71
  • Feb 06, 2021 - Lipscomb 69 vs. Stetson 61
  • Feb 05, 2021 - Stetson 73 vs. Lipscomb 68
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Stetson 55 vs. Lipscomb 53
  • Jan 02, 2020 - Lipscomb 66 vs. Stetson 63
  • Jan 27, 2019 - Lipscomb 88 vs. Stetson 65
  • Jan 12, 2019 - Lipscomb 95 vs. Stetson 71
  • Feb 26, 2018 - Lipscomb 89 vs. Stetson 73
  • Feb 15, 2018 - Lipscomb 82 vs. Stetson 73
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Lipscomb 85 vs. Stetson 82
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Lipscomb 97 vs. Stetson 85
  • Jan 12, 2017 - Lipscomb 94 vs. Stetson 68
  • Mar 03, 2016 - Stetson 96 vs. Lipscomb 75
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Stetson 74
  • Jan 21, 2016 - Lipscomb 92 vs. Stetson 87