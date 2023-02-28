Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Stetson
Regular Season Records: Lipscomb 19-12; Stetson 17-12
What to Know
The Lipscomb Bisons and the Stetson Hatters are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Edmunds Center in the second round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney. Lipscomb should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hatters will be looking to right the ship.
The Bisons are hoping for another win. They walked away with a 98-91 win over Stetson this past Friday.
A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Lipscomb ranks 30th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. Less enviably, Stetson has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 52nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lipscomb have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Stetson.
- Feb 24, 2023 - Lipscomb 98 vs. Stetson 91
- Dec 30, 2022 - Stetson 86 vs. Lipscomb 80
- Feb 03, 2022 - Stetson 77 vs. Lipscomb 71
- Feb 06, 2021 - Lipscomb 69 vs. Stetson 61
- Feb 05, 2021 - Stetson 73 vs. Lipscomb 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Stetson 55 vs. Lipscomb 53
- Jan 02, 2020 - Lipscomb 66 vs. Stetson 63
- Jan 27, 2019 - Lipscomb 88 vs. Stetson 65
- Jan 12, 2019 - Lipscomb 95 vs. Stetson 71
- Feb 26, 2018 - Lipscomb 89 vs. Stetson 73
- Feb 15, 2018 - Lipscomb 82 vs. Stetson 73
- Jan 20, 2018 - Lipscomb 85 vs. Stetson 82
- Feb 11, 2017 - Lipscomb 97 vs. Stetson 85
- Jan 12, 2017 - Lipscomb 94 vs. Stetson 68
- Mar 03, 2016 - Stetson 96 vs. Lipscomb 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Stetson 74
- Jan 21, 2016 - Lipscomb 92 vs. Stetson 87