Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Stetson

Regular Season Records: Lipscomb 19-12; Stetson 17-12

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons and the Stetson Hatters are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Edmunds Center in the second round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney. Lipscomb should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hatters will be looking to right the ship.

The Bisons are hoping for another win. They walked away with a 98-91 win over Stetson this past Friday.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Lipscomb ranks 30th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. Less enviably, Stetson has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 52nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lipscomb have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Stetson.