Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Stetson

Current Records: Lipscomb 18-12; Stetson 17-11

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Stetson Hatters and the Lipscomb Bisons at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Edmunds Center. Stetson is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Hatters entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the Austin Peay Governors 76-51.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb beat the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 73-64 on Wednesday.

Their wins bumped Stetson to 17-11 and Lipscomb to 18-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Stetson and the Bisons clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lipscomb have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Stetson.