Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Stetson
Current Records: Lipscomb 18-12; Stetson 17-11
What to Know
An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Stetson Hatters and the Lipscomb Bisons at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Edmunds Center. Stetson is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Hatters entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the Austin Peay Governors 76-51.
Meanwhile, Lipscomb beat the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 73-64 on Wednesday.
Their wins bumped Stetson to 17-11 and Lipscomb to 18-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Stetson and the Bisons clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lipscomb have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Stetson.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Stetson 86 vs. Lipscomb 80
- Feb 03, 2022 - Stetson 77 vs. Lipscomb 71
- Feb 06, 2021 - Lipscomb 69 vs. Stetson 61
- Feb 05, 2021 - Stetson 73 vs. Lipscomb 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Stetson 55 vs. Lipscomb 53
- Jan 02, 2020 - Lipscomb 66 vs. Stetson 63
- Jan 27, 2019 - Lipscomb 88 vs. Stetson 65
- Jan 12, 2019 - Lipscomb 95 vs. Stetson 71
- Feb 26, 2018 - Lipscomb 89 vs. Stetson 73
- Feb 15, 2018 - Lipscomb 82 vs. Stetson 73
- Jan 20, 2018 - Lipscomb 85 vs. Stetson 82
- Feb 11, 2017 - Lipscomb 97 vs. Stetson 85
- Jan 12, 2017 - Lipscomb 94 vs. Stetson 68
- Mar 03, 2016 - Stetson 96 vs. Lipscomb 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Stetson 74
- Jan 21, 2016 - Lipscomb 92 vs. Stetson 87