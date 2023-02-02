Who's Playing
North Alabama @ Stetson
Current Records: North Alabama 13-10; Stetson 11-10
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the North Alabama Lions will be on the road. The Lions and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Edmunds Center. North Alabama will be seeking to avenge the 95-85 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 7th.
The North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. North Alabama captured a comfortable 91-78 win.
Meanwhile, Stetson was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Queens University Royals.
North Alabama's victory lifted them to 13-10 while Stetson's defeat dropped them down to 11-10. We'll see if North Alabama can repeat their recent success or if the Hatters bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Stetson have won seven out of their last nine games against North Alabama.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Stetson 95 vs. North Alabama 85
- Jan 22, 2022 - Stetson 67 vs. North Alabama 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - North Alabama 73 vs. Stetson 66
- Jan 08, 2021 - Stetson 86 vs. North Alabama 77
- Mar 03, 2020 - Stetson 82 vs. North Alabama 72
- Feb 13, 2020 - Stetson 75 vs. North Alabama 64
- Jan 16, 2020 - Stetson 54 vs. North Alabama 49
- Feb 23, 2019 - Stetson 63 vs. North Alabama 60
- Jan 19, 2019 - North Alabama 63 vs. Stetson 62