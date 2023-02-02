Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Stetson

Current Records: North Alabama 13-10; Stetson 11-10

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the North Alabama Lions will be on the road. The Lions and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Edmunds Center. North Alabama will be seeking to avenge the 95-85 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 7th.

The North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. North Alabama captured a comfortable 91-78 win.

Meanwhile, Stetson was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Queens University Royals.

North Alabama's victory lifted them to 13-10 while Stetson's defeat dropped them down to 11-10. We'll see if North Alabama can repeat their recent success or if the Hatters bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stetson have won seven out of their last nine games against North Alabama.