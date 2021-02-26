The North Florida Ospreys and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at the Edmunds Center. Stetson is 9-12 overall and 6-4 at home, while the Ospreys are 7-13 overall and 2-9 on the road. The Ospreys have won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with Stetson.

So far in 2020-21, both teams are 9-9 against the spread. The Hatters are favored by four-points in the latest Stetson vs. North Florida odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146.5.

Stetson vs. North Florida spread: Stetson -4

Stetson vs. North Florida over-under: 146.5 points

Stetson vs. North Florida money line: Stetson -190, North Florida +160

What you need to know about Stetson

Stetson was close but no cigar on Saturday as the Hatters fell 86-82 to the Jacksonville Dolphins. The Hatters shot 50 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from the 3-point line in the loss, but sent Jacksonville to the free throw line 29 times and wound up being outscored by 11 at the charity stripe.

Rob Perry did have a big day with 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the defeat. Perry is averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game so far this season, but was limited to just 9.0 points per game against North Florida last season. However, he did pull down 9.0 rebounds and dish out 3.5 assists per contest in two head-to-head matchups with the Ospreys.

What you need to know about North Florida

Meanwhile, North Florida suffered a grim 80-60 defeat to the Liberty Flames two weeks ago. Carter Hendricksen did have 18 points, five rebounds and three assists in the loss and the junior guard should be a major factor again on Friday against the Hatters.

Henricksen averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in two contests with Stetson last season, but went just 5-of-18 from the 3-point line. He was a 36.8 percent 3-point shooter in 2019-20 and has been a 36.9 percent 3-point shooter in 2020-21, so he'll need to knock down a few shots early to get into a rhythm and stretch the floor.

