Stetson vs. UNC-Asheville odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Stetson Hatters will take on the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is 5-4 overall and 3-0 at home while Stetson is 5-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. UNC-Asheville has gone 5-2 against the spread while playing Division-I opponents this season and Stetson is 5-5 against the spread against Division-I teams. Last season, the two programs went head-to-head with Stetson prevailing 80-74, but UNC-Asheville covering the spread as seven-point road underdogs. This year, the Bulldogs are favored by 10.5 points in the latest UNC-Asheville vs. Stetson odds, while the over-under is set at 143. Before entering any Stetson vs. UNC-Asheville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated UNC-Asheville vs. Stetson 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

UNC-Asheville strolled past UT-Martin with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 91-72. Devon Baker had 37 points to lead all scorers while Tajion Jones pitched in with 21 points and nine rebounds. Baker, Jones, Lavar Batts Jr. and L.J. Thorpe are all averaging in double-figures for the Bulldogs this season.

Meanwhile, Stetson fell 76-72 to Longwood on Sunday. Mahamadou Diawara (14), Rob Perry (14), Jahlil Rawley (10) and Terry Ivery (11) all scored in double-figures in the loss as Stetson shot an impressive 50 percent from the floor. However, 16 turnovers and 20-of-29 shooting from the free-throw line (69 percent) ultimately did the Hatters in.

So who wins Stetson vs. UNC-Asheville? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.