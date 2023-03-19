Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Stetson

Regular Season Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 21-11; Stetson 17-13

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off against the Stetson Hatters in a playoff matchup at Ocean Center at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between the Panthers and the Cleveland State Vikings last Monday was not a total blowout, but with Wisconsin-Milwaukee falling 93-80, it was darn close to turning into one. Wisconsin-Milwaukee's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Jalen Johnson, who had 24 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Stetson ended up a good deal behind the Lipscomb Bisons when they played two weeks ago, losing 83-70. Guard Stephan Swenson wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hatters; Swenson finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin-Milwaukee is stumbling into the game with the second most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.2 on average. Stetson has experienced some struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.