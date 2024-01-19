Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: FDU 8-11, Stonehill College 2-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the FDU Knights and the Stonehill College Skyhawks are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 19th at Merkert Gymnasium. Stonehill College does have the home-court advantage, but FDU is expected to win by 2.5 points.

Last Monday, the Knights beat the Red Flash 81-71. 81 seems to be a good number for FDU as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 16th straight loss. They took a 64-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Knights and bumps their season record up to 8-11. As for the Skyhawks, they bumped their record down to 2-17 with that defeat, which was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Stonehill College, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given FDU's sizeable advantage in that area, Stonehill College will need to find a way to close that gap.

FDU was able to grind out a solid win over Stonehill College when the teams last played on Saturday, winning 81-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for FDU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FDU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knights, as the game opened with the Knights as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

FDU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stonehill College.