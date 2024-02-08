Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: Le Moyne 9-13, Stonehill College 3-21

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Stonehill College Skyhawks and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Merkert Gymnasium. Stonehill College will be strutting in after a win while the Dolphins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Stonehill College can finally bid farewell to their 20-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Seahawks by a score of 71-61.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Pioneers on Saturday and fell 87-81. Le Moyne has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Skyhawks' win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-21. As for the Dolphins, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-13.