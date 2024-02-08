Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: Le Moyne 9-13, Stonehill College 3-21

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Stonehill College Skyhawks and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Merkert Gymnasium. Stonehill College will be strutting in after a win while the Dolphins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Stonehill College can finally bid farewell to their 20-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Seahawks by a score of 71-61.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Pioneers on Saturday and fell 87-81. Le Moyne has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Skyhawks' win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-21. As for the Dolphins, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-13.