Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: LIU 2-11, Stonehill College 2-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

LIU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The LIU Sharks and the Stonehill College Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merkert Gymnasium. Stonehill College took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on LIU, who comes in off a win.

Even though LIU has not done well against Wagner recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Sharks had just enough and edged the Seahawks out 69-67.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 13th straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 74-59 to the Blue Devils.

The Sharks' win bumped their record up to 2-11. As for the Skyhawks, their defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 2-14.

Things could have been worse for LIU, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-60 loss to Stonehill College when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can LIU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stonehill College has won both of the games they've played against LIU in the last year.