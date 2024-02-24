Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Stonehill College after losing four in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead St. Francis 45-25.

Stonehill College came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: St. Francis 8-19, Stonehill College 3-25

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Stonehill College Skyhawks and the St. Francis Red Flash are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Merkert Gymnasium. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Stonehill College and three for the Red Flash.

Last Saturday, the Skyhawks came up short against the Dolphins and fell 75-67.

Meanwhile, the Red Flash also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Warriors by a score of 71-60. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for St. Francis in their matchups with the Warriors: they've now lost five in a row.

The Skyhawks dropped their record down to 3-25 with that defeat, which was their 21st straight on the road dating back to last season. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Red Flash, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Stonehill College is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Stonehill College: they have a less-than-stellar 10-16-1 record against the spread this season.

Stonehill College came up short against the Red Flash in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 72-63. Will Stonehill College have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Stonehill College is a slight 2-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

St. Francis has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stonehill College.