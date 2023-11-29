Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: UMass Lowell 4-1, Stonehill College 1-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 29th at Merkert Gymnasium. UMass Lowell come into this contest with the #125 defense in the league, having only allowed 60.4 points per game on average this season.

Last Monday, the River Hawks beat the Peacocks 69-61.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 80-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. That's two games in a row now that Stonehill College has lost by exactly 11 points.

The River Hawks' win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for the Skyhawks, they bumped their record down to 1-6 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stonehill College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

UMass Lowell beat Stonehill College 73-59 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMass Lowell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMass Lowell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.