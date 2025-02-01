Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: CCSU 14-6, Stonehill 11-11

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the CCSU Blue Devils and the Stonehill Skyhawks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merkert Gymnasium. The Blue Devils are looking to tack on another W to their six-game streak on the road.

CCSU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 127.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against LIU by a score of 63-50 on Thursday.

CCSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LIU only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Stonehill earned a 73-61 win over Wagner on Thursday.

CCSU has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for Stonehill, their victory bumped their record up to 11-11.

Looking ahead, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-3 against the spread).

CCSU beat Stonehill 79-67 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for CCSU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

CCSU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Stonehill, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

CCSU has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Stonehill.