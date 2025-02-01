Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: CCSU 14-6, Stonehill 11-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the CCSU Blue Devils and the Stonehill Skyhawks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merkert Gymnasium. The Blue Devils are looking to tack on another W to their six-game streak on the road.

CCSU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 127.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against LIU by a score of 63-50 on Thursday.

CCSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LIU only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Stonehill earned a 73-61 win over Wagner on Thursday.

CCSU has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for Stonehill, their victory bumped their record up to 11-11.

CCSU beat Stonehill 79-67 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for CCSU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

CCSU has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Stonehill.