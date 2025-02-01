Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: CCSU 14-6, Stonehill 11-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the CCSU Blue Devils and the Stonehill Skyhawks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merkert Gymnasium. The Blue Devils are looking to tack on another W to their six-game streak on the road.

CCSU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 127.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against LIU by a score of 63-50 on Thursday.

CCSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LIU only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Stonehill earned a 73-61 win over Wagner on Thursday.

CCSU has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for Stonehill, their victory bumped their record up to 11-11.

CCSU beat Stonehill 79-67 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for CCSU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

CCSU has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Stonehill.

  • Mar 02, 2024 - CCSU 79 vs. Stonehill 67
  • Jan 04, 2024 - CCSU 74 vs. Stonehill 59
  • Feb 18, 2023 - CCSU 94 vs. Stonehill 90
  • Jan 07, 2023 - Stonehill 51 vs. CCSU 49