Maine Black Bears @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Maine 8-5, Stony Brook 3-8

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Maine is 0-10 against Stony Brook since January of 2017 but things could change on Saturday. The Maine Black Bears will be staying on the road to face off against the Stony Brook Seawolves at 1:00 p.m. ET at Stony Brook Arena. The Black Bears will be strutting in after a win while the Seawolves will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, Maine earned an 84-79 victory over Canisius. That's two games straight that the Black Bears have won by exactly five points.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook didn't have quite enough to beat Marist on Tuesday and fell 68-66. The Seawolves were up 30-16 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their loss, Stony Brook saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. CJ Luster II, who posted 15 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Stony Brook struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Marist posted 18.

Maine has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season. As for Stony Brook, they dropped their record down to 3-8 with the defeat, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Maine has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Stony Brook, though, as they've only made 40.2% of their field goals this season. Given Maine's sizable advantage in that area, Stony Brook will need to find a way to close that gap.

Maine came up short against Stony Brook in their previous matchup back in February of 2022, falling 85-74. Can Maine avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stony Brook has won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last 7 years.