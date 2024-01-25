Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Monmouth 10-9, Stony Brook 9-10

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Where: Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Monmouth Hawks are set to tip at 6:31 p.m. ET on January 25th at Island Federal Arena.

On Monday, the Seawolves couldn't handle the Pride and fell 80-74. Stony Brook has not had much luck with Hofstra recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, Stony Brook saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Andre Snoddy, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Snoddy continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Dean Noll, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, Monmouth's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Pirates by a score of 85-77.

Among those leading the charge was Xander Rice, who scored 25 points. The game was his fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Nikita Konstantynovskyi, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

The Seawolves have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-10 record this season. As for the Hawks, they pushed their record up to 10-9 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

Stony Brook came up short against Monmouth when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 61-54. Can Stony Brook avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stony Brook and Monmouth both have 1 win in their last 2 games.