Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Monmouth 10-9, Stony Brook 9-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Where: Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Monmouth Hawks and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to tip at 6:31 p.m. ET on January 25th at Island Federal Arena. Monmouth is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Hawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pirates, taking the game 85-77.

Xander Rice was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 25 points. The game was his fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Nikita Konstantynovskyi was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Seawolves came up short against the Pride on Monday and fell 80-74. Stony Brook has not had much luck with Hofstra recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, Stony Brook saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Andre Snoddy, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Snoddy continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Dean Noll, who scored 19 points.

The Hawks now have a winning record of 10-9. As for the Seawolves, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-10 record this season.

Monmouth will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 14-5 and Stony Brook is 6-4.

Monmouth beat Stony Brook 61-54 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Monmouth have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stony Brook turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Stony Brook is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Stony Brook and Monmouth both have 1 win in their last 2 games.