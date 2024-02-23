Halftime Report

Stony Brook fell flat on their face against the Hawks last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Stony Brook has jumped out to a quick 39-29 lead against the Aggies.

If Stony Brook keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-13 in no time. On the other hand, North Carolina A&T will have to make due with a 7-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 7-20, Stony Brook 14-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to tip at 6:31 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Island Federal Arena. The timing is sure in Stony Brook's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Aggies have not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Last Saturday, the Seawolves found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 84-61 punch to the gut against the Hawks.

Meanwhile, after a 90-71 finish the last time they played, North Carolina A&T and the Fightin' Blue Hens decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Aggies took a 62-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for North Carolina A&T in their matchups with the Fightin' Blue Hens: they've now lost three in a row.

The Seawolves' defeat dropped their record down to 14-13. As for the Aggies, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-20 record this season.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stony Brook haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Stony Brook is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Stony Brook is a big 13.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Carolina A&T.