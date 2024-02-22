Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 7-20, Stony Brook 14-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to tip at 6:31 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Island Federal Arena. The timing is sure in Stony Brook's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Aggies have not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

On Saturday, the Seawolves found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 84-61 punch to the gut against the Hawks.

Meanwhile, after a 90-71 finish the last time they played, North Carolina A&T and the Fightin' Blue Hens decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Aggies took a 62-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for North Carolina A&T in their matchups with the Fightin' Blue Hens: they've now lost three in a row.

The Seawolves' defeat dropped their record down to 14-13. As for the Aggies, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-20 record this season.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stony Brook haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Stony Brook strolled past the Aggies in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 76-61. Will Stony Brook repeat their success, or do the Aggies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Carolina A&T.