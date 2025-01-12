Halftime Report

Northeastern is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Stony Brook 39-26.

Northeastern came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Northeastern 9-7, Stony Brook 4-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.16

What to Know

Stony Brook will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stony Brook Arena. The Seawolves are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Stony Brook is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145.5, but even that wound up being too high. The match between them and Drexel wasn't particularly close, with Stony Brook falling 67-51. The contest marked the Seawolves' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Stony Brook's defeat came about despite a quality game from CJ Luster II, who posted 21 points along with four steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Stony Brook struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Drexel posted 17.

Meanwhile, Northeastern couldn't handle Towson on Thursday and fell 80-73. The Huskies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from LA Pratt, who scored 22 points. What's more, he also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was JB Frankel, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points.

Stony Brook's loss dropped their record down to 4-12. As for Northeastern, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-7.

Stony Brook was able to grind out a solid win over Northeastern in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 75-65. Does Stony Brook have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northeastern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Northeastern is a 4.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Northeastern.