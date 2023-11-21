Halftime Report

Stony Brook fell flat on their face against Nebraska last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Sitting on a score of 34-25, Stony Brook has looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If Stony Brook keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-3 in no time. On the other hand, Rider will have to make due with a 1-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Rider 1-3, Stony Brook 1-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, Stony Brook is heading back home. They will take on the Rider Broncs at 6:31 p.m. ET on Monday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Stony Brook found out the hard way on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 84-63 punch to the gut against the Cornhuskers.

Despite their defeat, Stony Brook saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chris Maidoh, who scored 9 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Jared Frey was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, Rider's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-58 to the Dukes.

Rider's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Corey McKeithan, who scored 13 points along with 3 steals, and Mervin James who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Seawolves bumped their record down to 1-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Broncs, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-3.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Stony Brook is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rider struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Stony Brook is a 3-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

