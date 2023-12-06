Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-8, Stony Brook 2-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will be playing at home against the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 6:31 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Stony Brook on Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 60-59 to the Seahawks. Stony Brook has struggled against Wagner recently, as their game on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They took a hard 79-64 fall against the Bearcats.

The losses dropped the Seawolves to 2-5 and the Seahawks to 3-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stonehill College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.