Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Yale 2-3, Stony Brook 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will face off against the Yale Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stony Brook Arena. The timing is sure in the Seawolves' favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Bulldogs have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

Stony Brook is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past St. Joe's-NYLI, posting a 93-45 victory. With the Seawolves ahead 40-19 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Stony Brook smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 100 points the game before, Yale faltered in their match on Saturday. They fell just short of Minnesota by a score of 59-56. The Bulldogs got off to an early lead (up 14 with 3:09 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Yale's loss came about despite a quality game from John Poulakidas, who had 21 points along with six rebounds. Poulakidas' afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Stony Brook's win bumped their record up to 2-2. As for Yale, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Stony Brook has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Stony Brook came up short against Yale in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 79-71. Will Stony Brook have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Yale has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Stony Brook.