Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Army West Point 5-6; Stony Brook 3-8

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Island Federal Credit Union Arena at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Army came up short against the Rhode Island Rams on Saturday, falling 77-67. One thing holding the Black Knights back was the mediocre play of Jalen Rucker, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Stony Brook Seawolves as they fell 58-55 to the Wagner Seahawks on Thursday.

The losses put Army at 5-6 and the Seawolves at 3-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Army is 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. Stony Brook has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 359th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.