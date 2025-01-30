The Stony Brook Seawolves (5-16) are slated to play against the Charleston Cougars (16-5) in a CAA battle on Thursday. The Seawolves ended their eight-game losing streak with an 89-74 victory over North Carolina A&T on Jan. 25. As for the Cougars, they've won three of their last four games. They defeated Elon 76-62 in their last contest. In addition, Charleston owns a 7-0 all-time record over the Seawolves.

Tipoff from TD Arena is at 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Cougars are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Stony Brook vs. Charleston odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148. Before making any Charleston vs. Stony Brook picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 season on a 202-142 betting roll (+2468) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Stony Brook vs. Charleston and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Stony Brook vs. Charleston:

Stony Brook vs. Charleston spread: Cougars -15.5

Stony Brook vs. Charleston over/under: 148 points

Stony Brook vs. Charleston money line: Cougars -1887, Seawolves +982

Stony Brook vs. Charleston picks: See picks here

Stony Brook vs. Charleston streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Charleston can cover

Senior center Ante Brzovic is a 6-foot-10 force in the frontcourt for the Cougars. He leads the team in points (18.4), rebounds (8.6), and blocks (1) per game. He's compiled seven double-doubles this season. In his last outing, Brzovic racked up 18 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

Sophomore guard Deywilk Tavarez gives this unit a floor spacer and shot creator. He logs 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and shoots 43% from downtown. The New Jersey native has finished with 20-plus points in two of his last three games. On Jan. 18 against Northeastern, Tavarez racked up 32 points and four assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Stony Brook can cover

Junior guard CJ Luster II scores from all three levels and will attack downhill consistently. Luster II logs 14.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and makes 41% of his shots from beyond the arc. The Texas native has scored 20-plus points in eight games this season. In the win over North Carolina A&T, Luster II had 31 points, four rebounds, and went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Joe Octave has been another playmaker in the backcourt. He averages 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest. The California native has recorded 15-plus points in two of the last three games. On Jan. 16 against Delaware, Octave had 23 points, four rebounds, and three assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Stony Brook vs. Charleston picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 149 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in 70% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Stony Brook vs. Charleston, and which side of the spread hits in 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.