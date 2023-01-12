Who's Playing

Drexel @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Drexel 9-7; Stony Brook 6-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Drexel Dragons will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Drexel should still be riding high after a win, while Stony Brook will be looking to regain their footing.

This past Saturday, the Seawolves lost to the Towson Tigers at home by a decisive 67-55 margin. The top scorer for Stony Brook was guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore (15 points).

Meanwhile, Drexel entered their game this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 67-35 stomp they dished out against the Monmouth Hawks at home. Drexel's forward Amari Williams did his thing and had 13 points along with eight rebounds.

The Seawolves are now 6-10 while the Dragons sit at 9-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Stony Brook is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.4 on average. Drexel's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 59.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.