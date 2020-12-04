Teams looking to get going after slow starts meet up on Friday afternoon when the Fairfield Stags travel to take on the Stony Brook Seawolves at 4 p.m. ET. Fairfield dropped its first two games. Stony Brook has played just one game, but lost it 82-68 against Saint Peter's. Both teams have had at least one game cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The latest Fairfield vs. Stony Brook odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the Seawolves as four-point favorites. The over-under for total points is set at 131, up two points from the opening line.

Stony Brook vs. Fairfield spread: Stony Brook -4

Stony Brook vs. Fairfield over-under: 131 points

Stony Brook vs. Fairfield money line: Stony Brook -190; Fairfield +160

What you need to know about Stony Brook

The Seawolves, coming off a 20-13 campaign last season, had their opener against Bryant cancelled before falling at Saint Peter's in their first and only game thus far. They were competitive for a half, going into the break down just 40-35, but struggled in the second half as the Peacocks pulled away late for the 82-68 victory that covered the nine-point spread.

Stony Brook, a member of the America East Conference, shot relatively well from the field in the opener (44.4 percent) but turned it over 22 times. Perimeter defense was also an issue as Saint Peter's hit 54.5 percent from 3-point range. Frankie Policelli led the way with 16 points, while Mouhamadou Gueye contributed 14.

What you need to know about Fairfield

Fairfield went 12-20 with an 8-12 mark in the MAAC last season. The Stags were blown out 97-56 against Providence in their opener and failed to stay within the 18-point spread. They were more competitive against Hartford, losing 66-61, in their second game but also failed to cover (-3) in that matchup.

Guards Taj Benning and Caleb Green are the co-leading scorers with 11.5 ppg.

How to make Stony Brook vs. Fairfield picks

