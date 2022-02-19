Who's Playing
Hartford @ Stony Brook
Current Records: Hartford 8-16; Stony Brook 15-11
What to Know
The Hartford Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Hartford and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in an America East battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Hawks winning the first 59-57 and Stony Brook taking the second 63-49.
Hartford was able to grind out a solid victory over the Maine Black Bears on Wednesday, winning 75-65.
Meanwhile, Stony Brook received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 95-84 to the UMBC Retrievers.
Hartford is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
The Hawks are now 8-16 while the Seawolves sit at 15-11. Hartford is 4-3 after wins this season, and Stony Brook is 7-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Seawolves are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stony Brook have won nine out of their last 14 games against Hartford.
- Jan 31, 2021 - Stony Brook 63 vs. Hartford 49
- Jan 30, 2021 - Hartford 59 vs. Stony Brook 57
- Mar 10, 2020 - Hartford 64 vs. Stony Brook 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - Hartford 65 vs. Stony Brook 54
- Jan 15, 2020 - Hartford 68 vs. Stony Brook 65
- Mar 05, 2019 - Stony Brook 68 vs. Hartford 63
- Feb 02, 2019 - Stony Brook 86 vs. Hartford 77
- Feb 03, 2018 - Hartford 73 vs. Stony Brook 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Stony Brook 63 vs. Hartford 61
- Feb 15, 2017 - Stony Brook 66 vs. Hartford 54
- Jan 19, 2017 - Stony Brook 80 vs. Hartford 64
- Mar 07, 2016 - Stony Brook 80 vs. Hartford 64
- Feb 08, 2016 - Stony Brook 85 vs. Hartford 72
- Jan 18, 2016 - Stony Brook 77 vs. Hartford 43
Injury Report for Stony BrookNo Injury Information
Injury Report for Hartford
- D.J. Mitchell: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)
- Hunter Marks: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)