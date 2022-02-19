Who's Playing

Hartford @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Hartford 8-16; Stony Brook 15-11

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Hartford and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in an America East battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Hawks winning the first 59-57 and Stony Brook taking the second 63-49.

Hartford was able to grind out a solid victory over the Maine Black Bears on Wednesday, winning 75-65.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 95-84 to the UMBC Retrievers.

Hartford is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Hawks are now 8-16 while the Seawolves sit at 15-11. Hartford is 4-3 after wins this season, and Stony Brook is 7-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Seawolves are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stony Brook have won nine out of their last 14 games against Hartford.

Jan 31, 2021 - Stony Brook 63 vs. Hartford 49

Jan 30, 2021 - Hartford 59 vs. Stony Brook 57

Mar 10, 2020 - Hartford 64 vs. Stony Brook 58

Feb 26, 2020 - Hartford 65 vs. Stony Brook 54

Jan 15, 2020 - Hartford 68 vs. Stony Brook 65

Mar 05, 2019 - Stony Brook 68 vs. Hartford 63

Feb 02, 2019 - Stony Brook 86 vs. Hartford 77

Feb 03, 2018 - Hartford 73 vs. Stony Brook 64

Jan 06, 2018 - Stony Brook 63 vs. Hartford 61

Feb 15, 2017 - Stony Brook 66 vs. Hartford 54

Jan 19, 2017 - Stony Brook 80 vs. Hartford 64

Mar 07, 2016 - Stony Brook 80 vs. Hartford 64

Feb 08, 2016 - Stony Brook 85 vs. Hartford 72

Jan 18, 2016 - Stony Brook 77 vs. Hartford 43

