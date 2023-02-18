Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Hofstra 21-8; Stony Brook 10-18

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Hofstra Pride will be on the road. The Pride and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Colonial battle at 6:31 p.m. ET Saturday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Hofstra won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 12.5-point advantage in the spread.

Hofstra was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the Hampton Pirates 73-43 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the William & Mary Tribe on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 71-66 win.

This next game looks promising for Hofstra, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. They are currently nine-for-nine against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Hofstra is now 21-8 while the Seawolves sit at 10-18. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Pride enter the matchup with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Less enviably, Stony Brook is 360th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Stony Brook.

Odds

The Pride are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hofstra have won six out of their last eight games against Stony Brook.