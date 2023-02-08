Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Monmouth 4-20; Stony Brook 8-16

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hawks and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Colonial battle at 6:31 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Monmouth should still be riding high after a win, while Stony Brook will be looking to right the ship.

The Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Monmouth proved too difficult a challenge. Monmouth narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Drexel 69-67.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Seawolves this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 79-58 walloping at the Hofstra Pride's hands.

The Hawks are now 4-20 while Stony Brook sits at 8-16. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Monmouth is stumbling into the game with the 359th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 59 on average. The Seawolves have had an even harder time: they are second worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:31 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stony Brook won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.