Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Monmouth 4-20; Stony Brook 8-16

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Monmouth Hawks will be on the road. Monmouth and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Colonial battle at 6:31 p.m. ET Wednesday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The Hawks will be strutting in after a win while Stony Brook will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Monmouth proved too difficult a challenge. Monmouth narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Drexel 69-67.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Seawolves as they lost 79-58 to the Hofstra Pride this past Saturday.

Monmouth is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Hawks are now 4-20 while Stony Brook sits at 8-16. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Monmouth is 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59 on average. Stony Brooks have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:31 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Seawolves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stony Brook won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.