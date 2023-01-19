Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Northeastern 7-10; Stony Brook 7-11

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Huskies and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Northeastern should still be riding high after a victory, while Stony Brook will be looking to right the ship.

Northeastern escaped with a win on Monday against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Stony Brook as they fell 61-59 to the North Carolina A&T Aggies this past Saturday. Guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore (18 points) and forward Frankie Policelli (16 points) were the top scorers for Stony Brook.

The Huskies are now 7-10 while the Seawolves sit at 7-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northeastern is 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. Stony Brook has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only nine on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Series History

Stony Brook have won two out of their last three games against Northeastern.