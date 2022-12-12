The Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-6) go on the road to play the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-7) on Monday evening. Sacred Heart comes into this matchup in a slump, dropping three straight games. It lost 91-66 to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Likewise, Stony Brook is on a losing streak, falling twice in a row. On Friday, the Seawolves lost 79-60 to Bryant.

Tip-off from the Pritchard Gymnasium in Stony Brook is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Pioneers are 2-point favorites in the latest Sacred Heart vs. Stony Brook odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Stony Brook vs. Sacred Heart picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 17-10 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning almost $300. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sacred Heart vs. Stony Brook and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines and trends for Stony Brook vs. Sacred Heart:

Sacred Heart vs. Stony Brook spread: Pioneers -2

Sacred Heart vs. Stony Brook over/under: 143.5 points

Sacred Heart vs. Stony Brook money line: Pioneers -125, Seawolves +105

SH: Pioneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games

SB: Seawolves are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games

Sacred Heart vs. Stony Brook picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Stony Brook can cover

Senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore is a smooth three-level scorer for the Seawolves. Stephenson-Moore has been able to consistently beat his man off the dribble and get to the rack. The New York native also owns a reliable jumper from downtown. He's seventh in the conference in both scoring (15.3) and field goal percentage (.467). Stephenson-Moore has dropped 20-plus in three straight games.

Senior forward Frankie Policelli can be a bruising option down low. Policelli is relentless defensively and on the glass. At home, he's averaging one block and 1.3 steals per game. The New York native owns a soft touch around the rim with a reliable shooting stroke to space the floor. Policelli is second in the CAA in rebounds (8.8) with 10.8 points and a 3-point percentage of 40%. In his last game, Policelli had 18 points and 15 boards.

Why Sacred Heart can cover

Junior forward Nico Galette has been an impactful player in the frontcourt for the Pioneers. Galette is the go-to option on the offensive end with great instincts defensively. The New Jersey native has swiped two-plus steals in three of his last four games while logging at least two blocks in three straight games. Galette also ranks fourth in the NEC in points (15.8). On Nov. 30, he had 17 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals.

Senior Raheem Solomon is an aggressive scoring guard. Solomon likes to play downhill and penetrate the lane. The Connecticut native is able to space the floor and be a reliable shooter from 3-point land. He's knocking down 36% of his shots from beyond the arc. Solomon is also third on the squad in scoring (12.6). On Dec. 10, he dropped 18 points, six boards and two steals.

How to make Sacred Heart vs. Stony Brook picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 143 total points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Stony Brook vs. Sacred Heart? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.