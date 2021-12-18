Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Stony Brook

Current Records: St. Peter's 3-5; Stony Brook 6-4

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will play host again and welcome the St. Peter's Peacocks to Island Federal Credit Union Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6:31 p.m. ET on Saturday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Seawolves were the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They blew past the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 87-67 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's took their contest at home on Sunday with ease, bagging an 87-48 victory over the Nyack Warriors.

Their wins bumped Stony Brook to 6-4 and the Peacocks to 3-5. With both Stony Brook and St. Peter's swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:31 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Series History

St. Peter's won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.