Who's Playing

Towson @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Towson 9-6; Stony Brook 6-9

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Stony Brook and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Colonial battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Seawolves and the Monmouth Hawks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Stony Brook wrapped it up with a 67-56 win on the road. Forward Frankie Policelli (17 points), guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore (15 points), and guard Kaine Roberts (15 points) were the top scorers for Stony Brook.

Meanwhile, the Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Towson proved too difficult a challenge. Towson secured a 64-58 W over the Dragons. The Tigers' guard Nicolas Timberlake did his thing and had 24 points along with five rebounds.

The Seawolves are expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Stony Brook up to 6-9 and Towson to a reciprocal 9-6. Stony Brook is 1-4 after wins this year, Towson 6-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.