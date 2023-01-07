Who's Playing

Towson @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Towson 9-6; Stony Brook 6-9

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Stony Brook and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Colonial battle at 6:31 p.m. ET on Saturday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Seawolves strolled past the Monmouth Hawks with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 67-56. Forward Frankie Policelli (17 points), guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore (15 points), and guard Kaine Roberts (15 points) were the top scorers for Stony Brook.

Meanwhile, the Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Towson proved too difficult a challenge. Towson managed a 64-58 win over Drexel. It was another big night for the Tigers' guard Nicolas Timberlake, who had 24 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Seawolves are now 6-9 while Towson sits at a mirror-image 9-6. Stony Brook is 1-4 after wins this season, Towson 6-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:31 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.