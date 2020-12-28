The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to square off Monday in an America East matchup at 2 p.m. ET at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Stony Brook is 5-4 overall and 3-0 at home, while the River Hawks are 2-5 overall and 0-2 on the road.

The Seawolves are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Stony Brook vs. UMass Lowell odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 139.5.

Stony Brook vs. UMass Lowell spread: Stony Brook -3.5

Stony Brook vs. UMass Lowell over-under: 139.5 points

Stony Brook vs. UMass Lowell money line: Stony Brook -170, UMass Lowell +130

What you need to know about UMass Lowell

The River Hawks fell 73-58 to Stony Brook on Sunday. UMass Lowell's last win in the series came on Jan. 24, 2018, an 82-79 victory. Obadiah Noel is averaging 21 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the River Hawks. UMass Lowell is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 72.

What you need to know about Stony Brook

Stony Brook looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over UMass Lowell. In its last six wins against the River Hawks, Stony Brook has won by an average of 11 points. The Seawolves have been led by Frankie Policelli, who is averaging 13.2 points and five rebounds.

How to make UMass Lowell vs. Stony Brook picks

