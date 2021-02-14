The Vermont Catamounts look for the America East Conference series sweep over the Stony Brook Seawolves in the second of back-to-back games on Sunday. The Catamounts (8-3) posted an 86-78 win over the Seawolves (8-11) on Saturday. Vermont, which has played a conference-only schedule, is second in the league behind UMBC and has won six in a row. The Catamounts had not played since Jan. 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stony Brook, which has lost three straight and four of five, is tied for seventh with NJIT at 6-7 in the conference.

Tip-off from Patrick Gymnasium is set for noon ET. Vermont leads the all-time series 33-12, and has won nine of the past 10 meetings. The Catamounts are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Stony Brook vs. Vermont odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133.

Stony Brook vs. Vermont spread: Vermont -11.5

Stony Brook vs. Vermont over-under: 133 points

Stony Brook vs. Vermont money line: Stony Brook +475, Vermont -700

SB: Entered the weekend averaging 38.2 rebounds per game

VT: Has a 35-3 record against New York schools since the start of the 2016-17 season

Why Vermont can cover



The Catamounts had five players reach double figures in Saturday's win over the Seawolves. Senior guard Stef Smith scored a game-high 22 points and is second on the team in scoring at 12.6 points per game. He is also averaging three rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.6 steals per game. For the season, Smith has reached double figures in seven games, including a season-high 27 against NJIT on Dec. 27.

Leading Vermont is junior forward Ryan Davis, who is averaging 19.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals per game. He has also recorded three blocks, and is hitting 61.2 percent of his field goals, including 50 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent of his free throws. He has scored in double figures in eight games, including a 21-point, 12-rebound effort against Stony Brook. It was his third double-double of the season.

Why Stony Brook can cover

Like the Catamounts, the Seawolves also had five players reach double figures on Saturday. Junior guard Juan Felix Rodriguez leads the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game and scored 14 on Saturday. For the season, Rodriguez also averages 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and one steal per game. He has reached double figures in 12 games, including a pair of 21-point performances. The first was against Fairfield on Dec. 4, and he did it again vs. UMass Lowell on Dec. 28.

Senior forward Jaden Sayles scored a team-high 16 points against Vermont on Saturday in just 22 minutes of action. For the season, Sayles is averaging 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is connecting on 50.3 percent of his field goals, and has reached double digits in 12 of 18 games. His best game was a 29-point effort in a loss at NJIT on Jan. 23.

