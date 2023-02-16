Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Stony Brook

Current Records: William & Mary 10-17; Stony Brook 9-18

What to Know

A Colonial battle is on tap between the William & Mary Tribe and the Stony Brook Seawolves at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. William & Mary will be strutting in after a victory while Stony Brook will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Towson Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Tribe proved too difficult a challenge. William & Mary came out on top in a nail-biter against Towson, sneaking past 68-66. William & Mary can attribute much of their success to forward Ben Wight, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between the Seawolves and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Stony Brook falling 71-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Stony Brook's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Keenan Fitzmorris, who had 17 points and five assists, and guard Tanahj Pettway, who had 20 points along with seven boards.

William & Mary is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on William & Mary's opponents whenever they hit the road.

William & Mary is now 10-17 while Stony Brook sits at 9-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tribe are 24th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. The Seawolves have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Seawolves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

William & Mary won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.