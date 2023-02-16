Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Stony Brook

Current Records: William & Mary 10-17; Stony Brook 9-18

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves and the William & Mary Tribe are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. William & Mary should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Seawolves will be looking to regain their footing.

The contest between Stony Brook and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Stony Brook falling 71-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Stony Brook's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Keenan Fitzmorris, who had 17 points and five assists, and guard Tanahj Pettway, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Towson Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday William & Mary proved too difficult a challenge. The Tribe came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers, sneaking past 68-66. William & Mary's forward Ben Wight was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 20 points in addition to five boards.

The Seawolves are now 9-18 while William & Mary sits at 10-17. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Stony Brook is stumbling into the matchup with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.1 on average. William & Maries have had an even harder time: they are 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

William & Mary won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.