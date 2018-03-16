Stream 2018 March Madness games online: How to watch NCAA Tournament
The opening round of March Madness runs deep into Friday night
Want to be completely consumed by madness? The first round of the NCAA Tournament is in full swing and there have already been plenty of surprises. Make sure you don't miss a second on the rest of the opening round games on Friday, when the madness continues.
Find the full schedule of games here. So if you're looking to waste away on your lunch hour, or simply looking to avoid work altogether (we won't tell!), we've got all the details on how to watch that game and all the tournament action streaming live to your computer, smartphone or tablet below.
Viewing Information
- TV: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV
- Stream: March Madness Live (TBS, TNT and truTV games require login information; CBS games are free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Note: CBS games are free on mobile and desktop but unavailable on over the top devices unless viewed through CBS All Access. Games on Turner require a cable account outside of a three-hour preview window.
If you haven't yet filled out your NCAA Tournament bracket, you can print off an official CBS Sports bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here. At CBSSports.com, you can start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.
So don't worry if your bracket's busted ... you could still be a big winner.
