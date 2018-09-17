Suspect charged with attempted murder after 2 US basketball players stabbed during gang attack in Romania
The players for ACS Cuza Brailiza had surgery after a fight at a local club in Bucharest
Two professional basketball players from the United States were stabbed Saturday night in a club in eastern Romania leaving one in serious condition, according to The Associated Press.
Authorities say the players, Darrell Bowie and Joseph McClain, are members of local professional team ACS Cuza Brailizia. Both men underwent emergency surgery at the hospital on Sunday.
Romania Insider reported "several members of a gang" attacked the players.
A suspect in the case, Gabriel Husein, is being held by local police. Prosecutors investigating the case have asked for a 30-day arrest warrant and charged the man with attempted murder.
Bowie, who played at Northern Illinois before transferring to Iowa State, suffered multiple stab wounds in the incident and has since been transported to a larger hospital in Bucharest. McClain suffered chest and stomach stab wounds, and is said to be "stable" and in intensive care. Bowie averaged 5.8 points per game in 33 games for the Cyclones in 2016-17.
