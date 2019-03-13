Suspended LSU coach Will Wade won't speak with school officials until completion of FBI probe
Wade's attorney has informed LSU his client won't talk until the feds show their hand
Suspended LSU coach Will Wade's attorney has informed university officials that his client will not speak regarding recent allegations of involvement in nefarious recruitment practices and his relationship with recently convicted Christian Dawkins until the federal government's probe into college basketball corruption concludes. The Baton Rouge Advocate reported the news on Wednesday, noting that the situation has hit an impasse: Wade won't return to coaching until he answers questions about the allegations, and he doesn't intend to answer questions anytime soon. The feds' probe is ongoing, and there is still a trial scheduled for later this spring.
Wade's decision is smart on a number of levels. The allegations that surfaced last week named Wade discussing an "offer" to a recruit -- presumed to be freshman Javonte Smart -- on an FBI wiretap. If true, Wade will likely not coach the Tigers again. But until he talks ... the checks will keep cashing. And he has no reason to talk until authorities show their hand on what they have on him.
Wade is expected to be subpoenaed in this spring's upcoming trial and could testify about involvement in the college basketball corruption trial, including reports that he discussed an offer and his relationship with Dawkins, the ex-middleman who was convicted and will serve prison time for his role. Until or if Wade does testify, though, it appears he intends to play out the string to see just how much authorities have on him and any potential involvement in the case.
In the meantime, LSU could get back Smart, the player at the center of the LSU-related scandal, as soon as this week in the SEC Tournament, according to the Advocate. The Tigers are a projected 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to the latest Bracket from Jerry Palm, and after winning the SEC regular season outright this past weekend, enter the SEC Tournament as the league's No. 1 seed.
