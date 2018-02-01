Suspended Missouri guard Terrence Phillips reportedly faces new complaints from 4 women

The University of Missouri is investigating complaints from at least four women made against suspended basketball player Terrence Phillips, the Kansas City Star reported Wednesday.

After news broke this weekend that Phillips was under Title IX investigation, two students came forward to file complaints. One of the women claimed Phillips physically abused her, and another claimed he filmed a sexual encounter without her consent. A third said Phillips sent messages of a sexual nature, despite being asked to stop. A fourth woman also came forward, and all four are Missouri students.

Phillips is serving an indefinite suspension pending the Title IX investigation but told The Star that he intends to be cleared from the accusations.

"There are two sides to every story," Phillips said. "Some people really want to say 'Me too' because apparently it's the cool thing to do. I have a side. I am cooperating with Mizzou like I was instructed. Unfortunately I can't say a lot, but at the end of the investigation, I intend to be cleared from the accusations. People who know me know this isn't me."

Phillips, a junior from Orange County, Calif., has served as a backup point guard for the Tigers after starting most of the previous two seasons. He is averaging 2.5 points, 1.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game in limited action this season after averaging 10.4, 4.4 and 3.7 last year.