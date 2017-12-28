Suspended NC State guard Markell Johnson facing felony assault charges

School policy means Johnson will remain suspended due to the felony charges

ncstate.jpg
Markell Johnson will remain suspended after felony assault charges were filed. USATSI

Suspended NC State guard Markell Johnson is facing felonious assault charges in his hometown of Cleveland.

According to a report from the News & Observer, Johnson, a sophomore, was accused of being part of an incident in early-October and was indicted on Dec. 5, along with three other individuals who don't play for the Wolfpack -- Demarious Green, Michael Melton and Johnnie Pullman. The four were jailed on Dec. 20 and ordered to supply a DNA sample.

Johnson has since been released on $5,000 bond but his indefinite suspension issued Dec. 16 for a violation of the school's student-athlete code of conduct remains in effect.

Johnson and the three other defendants were scheduled for a pretrial conference on Thursday morning.

Johnson started NC State's first 10 games this season where he averaged 8.7 points, 6.6 assists and an ACC-best 2.4 steals per game. The Wolfpack were 8-2 with him in the lineup.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories