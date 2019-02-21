Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim hits and kills man who was walking on interstate Wednesday night, police say

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim hit and killed a man with his vehicle Wednesday around midnight, Syracuse police said.

The victim, 51-year-old Jorge Jiminez, had been in a car with four others when their vehicle crashed into a guard rail after the driver lost control. The victim got out of the vehicle and was walking on Interstate 690 in Syracuse, New York, when Boeheim struck him. According to police, the vehicle was in the middle of the interstate, and Boeheim, driving his car, attempted to maneuver around the car when he struck the man.

The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"We are saddened by the death of a member of our Central New York community," said Syracuse AD John Wildhack in a statement Thursday. "On behalf of Chancellor Kent Syverud and the entire Syracuse University community, we extend our deepest condolences to all impacted by this tragic accident. Coach Boeheim is in contact with local authorities and cooperating fully. Out of respect for those grieving, there will be no further comment at this time."

Police say the Hall of Fame coach and the other driver were given a routine blood-alcohol content test as well as a field sobriety test, and neither had alcohol in their system. Boeheim, 74, was interviewed and subsequently released by police, and is cooperating fully with the police's investigation.

The incident took place at about 11:22 p.m. ET, shortly after Boeheim and his Syracuse team had defeated No. 18 Louisville 69-49 at the Carrier Dome.