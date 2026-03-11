The Adrian Autry era at Syracuse is over. After just three seasons at the helm of one of the most recognizable programs in the sport, Syracuse will be searching for its next coach -- unfamiliar territory for a program led by Jim Boeheim for 47 years before he retired at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Following his retirement, Autry -- who had been an assistant under Boeheim since 2011 -- was promoted to head coach. In Year 1 of his tenure, Syracuse went 20-12 with an 11-9 record in ACC play. Since then, the Orange have recorded back-to-back losing seasons, making a change at the top feel inevitable. Autry finished with a 49-48 record as Syracuse's coach.

With Autry out, Syracuse has announced it will conduct a national search for its next coach. The Orange could turn to a coach from Boeheim's coaching tree, such as New Orleans Pelicans assistant Mike Hopkins or Siena coach Gerry McNamara.

If Syracuse looks outside of Boeheim's coaching tree, other names to monitor include UConn assistant Luke Murray and Saint Louis coach Josh Schertz.

Here are some of the top coaching candidates Syracuse might consider to replace Autry.

Josh Schertz, Saint Louis

Schertz, 50, has been a hot coaching candidate for the last few seasons. In 2023-24, he guided Indiana State to a 32-7 record, which included an appearance in the NIT title game. After that season, he took the job at Saint Louis, where he has a 46-19 record over the last two years. Saint Louis is on track to earn an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 2019.

Luke Murray, UConn assistant

The son of Bill Murray is one of the masterminds behind UConn's offense. Murray's coaching career includes stops as an assistant at Wagner, Townson, Rhode Island, Xavier and Louisville. Murray was on Dan Hurley's staff when he was the head man at both Wagner and Rhode Island. His creative offense — which emphasizes off-ball screening and cuts — was a big reason UConn repeated as champions in 2023 and 2024. The longtime college assistant could be due for his first shot to head up a program.

Bryan Hodgson, South Florida

A longtime assistant coach under Nate Oats, Hodgson took the job at Arkansas State following the 2022-23 season and was with the program for two years. He's in his first season as the head man at South Florida and has guided the program to a 23-8 record. The Bulls won the American regular-season title. USF should be the favorite to receive the automatic bid from the conference to the NCAA Tournament.

Mike Hopkins, New Orleans Pelicans assistant

Hopkins was named Boeheim's successor-in-waiting at Syracuse nearly a decade ago before taking the job at Washington in 2017. He went 118-106 at Washington and guided the program to the NCAA Tournament in 2019. Since departing Washington, he has worked as an assistant coach in the NBA with the Pelicans and the Suns.

Hopkins would bring familiarity to the program after serving as an assistant under Boeheim for more than two decades. He also had a brief stint as Syracuse's interim coach when Boeheim was suspended for nine games by the NCAA.

Gerry McNamara, Siena

Like Autry, McNamara also played for Boeheim at Syracuse. After his on-court career ended, he joined Boeheim's staff as a graduate manager in 2009 before being promoted to assistant coach in 2011. He served two seasons as Syracuse's associate head coach before taking the job at Siena in 2024. After going 14-18 in his first season at the helm of the program, Siena is 23-11 this year. McNamara helped Siena advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

Joe Gallo, Merrimack

After serving as an assistant coach at Merrimack, Dartmouth and Robert Morris, Gallo returned to Merrimack in 2016 as the head coach. Since taking over, he has guided the Warriors to a 184-124 record. Merrimack won the MAAC regular season title after going 17-3 in league play.